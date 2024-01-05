Britain Calls On North Korea To Stop Supplying Arms To Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The British Foreign Office has said that the United Kingdom condemns Russia's decision to use North Korean ballistic missiles in its recent attacks against Ukraine.

That's according to The Guardian , Ukrinform reports.

Britain also called on North Korea to stop supplying Russia with weapons.

"Russia is turning to North Korea for its weapons in pursuit of its cynical and ill-conceived military aims in Ukraine. This is symptomatic of its isolation on the world stage and a sign of its desperation. Furthermore, this activity is in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions – which Russia supported as a permanent member," a spokesperson for the British Foreign Office said.

According to the statement, any support for North Korea's own illegal weapons programs risks significantly undermining the UN's long-standing commitment to security, and further destabilizing the region.

"North Korea is subject to a robust sanctions regime, and we will continue to work with our partners to ensure that North Korea pays a high price for supporting Russia's illegal war in Ukraine," the spokesperson said.

The White House said earlier that during its latest missile attacks on Ukraine, Russia used at least several ballistic missiles supplied by North Korea.