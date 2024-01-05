Oil Prices Rose After A Decline At The End Of The Previous Session

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Oil prices rose on Friday, ending the week with growth amid
heightened tensions in the Middle East and Libya.
As Azernews reports with reference to Interfax, the cost of
March futures for Brent crude oil on the London-based ICE Futures
exchange was $77.79 per barrel.
This is $0.2 (0.26%) higher than at the close of previous
trading.
Futures for WTI oil for February at the electronic trading of
the New York Mercantile Exchange rose in price by $0.32 (0.41%) to
$ 72.51 per barrel.
Since the beginning of this week, Brent has risen by 1%, WTI -
by 1.2%. The rise in prices was fuelled by news about the death of
almost a hundred people in explosions near the tomb of General
Qassem Suleimani in Iran on the fourth anniversary of his death, as
well as the protests in Libya, due to which oil production was
stopped at the country's largest field "Ash-Sharara".
In addition, the market continues to monitor the situation in
the Red Sea after the Yemeni Houthis attacked commercial
vessels.
The US Department of Energy data released on Thursday showed a
sharp rise in gasoline and distillate stocks in the country last
week, which increased traders' concerns about the outlook for
energy demand and led to a decline in oil prices at the end of
trading on Thursday. Experts, however, note that year-end inventory
data is more volatile than usual and less indicative.
