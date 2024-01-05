Azerbaijani Ambassador Attends Reception Hosted By Denmark's Queen

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Ambassador to Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark
Zaur Ahmadov has participated in the New Year's reception hosted by
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark bringing together ambassadors
accredited to the country, Azernews reports.
Ambassador Zaur Ahmadov conveyed New Year's greetings to Her
Majesty the Queen and Crown Prince Frederik during the reception
held at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen.
The ambassadors extended their best wishes to Denmark's Queen
Margrethe II, who announced she will abdicate the throne in the
coming days, and wished Prince Frederik success in his future
activities as the head of state.
