Azerbaijani Ambassador Attends Reception Hosted By Denmark's Queen

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Ambassador to Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark Zaur Ahmadov has participated in the New Year's reception hosted by Queen Margrethe II of Denmark bringing together ambassadors accredited to the country, Azernews reports.

Ambassador Zaur Ahmadov conveyed New Year's greetings to Her Majesty the Queen and Crown Prince Frederik during the reception held at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen.

The ambassadors extended their best wishes to Denmark's Queen Margrethe II, who announced she will abdicate the throne in the coming days, and wished Prince Frederik success in his future activities as the head of state.