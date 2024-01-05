               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Ambassador Attends Reception Hosted By Denmark's Queen


1/5/2024 7:18:25 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Ambassador to Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark Zaur Ahmadov has participated in the New Year's reception hosted by Queen Margrethe II of Denmark bringing together ambassadors accredited to the country, Azernews reports.

Ambassador Zaur Ahmadov conveyed New Year's greetings to Her Majesty the Queen and Crown Prince Frederik during the reception held at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen.

The ambassadors extended their best wishes to Denmark's Queen Margrethe II, who announced she will abdicate the throne in the coming days, and wished Prince Frederik success in his future activities as the head of state.

MENAFN05012024000195011045ID1107688054

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search