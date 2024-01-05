Ptzoptics Celebrates 10 Years Of Excellence At CES With An Announcement Of New Live-Streaming Technology For 2024

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Revolutionary Auto-Tracking, Auto-Framing, new API, and More Set to Transform Video Production

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2024 / At CES 2024, PTZOptics introduces the Move SE camera line, starting at $999. This launch marks a significant step in making professional live-streaming technology more accessible across industries such as education, entertainment, healthcare, and industrial manufacturing.

PTZOptics at CES

PTZOptics wins best camera at CES.

Paul Richards, Chief Revenue Officer at PTZOptics, states, "Our vision extends beyond just advanced cameras. We're committed to providing industry-specific solutions, with the Move SE and 4K camera lines democratizing professional video technology for enhanced audience engagement across various sectors."

PTZOptics announces over ten new features for their PTZ cameras at CES 2024. Key enhancements include:



Enhanced Presenter Tracking : Upgraded with new composition modes, dynamic zoom, and auto-tracking capabilities within the camera's web interface.

New Auto-Framing Feature : Automatically adjusts to capture all subjects, ideal for group interactions.

PTZOptics API G3 : Expanded with five times more API options, including new auto-tracking and framing functionalities. Privacy Mode : Prioritizes privacy by turning the lens away, entering standby for quick reactivation.

As we showcase our latest innovations at CES 2024, PTZOptics is proud to highlight the significant strides we've made in transforming the world of video technology. From our acclaimed Move SE Camera Line to our recognized impact on the consumer electronics industry, here are the key highlights:



PTZOptics Move SE Camera Line : The Move SE, recognized for its affordability and professional-grade capabilities, opens new horizons for entry-level live-streaming professionals, offering top-tier technology at an unparalleled price point.

Industry Recognition : PTZOptics has been awarded the 'Best PTZ Camera' for the Move SE by VideoMaker Magazine, reaffirming the brand's commitment to quality and innovation.

Legacy of Excellence : After winning the 'Best Live Streaming Webcam' at last year's CES for the Studio Pro camera, PTZOptics continues to lead and shape the future of video production.

Impact on Consumer Electronics Industry : PTZOptics' contributions go beyond product innovation. The brand's commitment to affordability and versatility reshapes how professionals approach live streaming and content creation. Visit Us at CES: Experience PTZOptics' groundbreaking technology firsthand at booth 23228 in the Central Hall of CES 2024.

With a keen focus on versatility and affordability, PTZOptics is setting new benchmarks in the consumer electronics industry. The company's diverse range of solutions illustrates its commitment to enhancing video production and live streaming across different market verticals.

PTZOptics is at the forefront of broadcast-quality PTZ cameras and professional live-streaming equipment. Renowned for its innovative and accessible solutions, PTZOptics is dedicated to empowering various industries with superior video technology, from broadcast media to healthcare.

