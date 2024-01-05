Jalwa Sahar: Breaking Barriers, Empowering Women On Multiple Fronts

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Jalwa Sahar from Mardan not only leads a successful life despite her disability but also serves as a powerful advocate for other women. As the Executive Director of the Ujala Sahar Foundation, Jalwa has undertaken various initiatives to empower women in the region, addressing issues such as their participation in the political process, voter registration, early marriage, and access to business opportunities.

In the initial stages, Jalwa Sahar felt the societal challenges that come with being different, believing that acceptance would be hard to come by. However, she has come to realize that every individual is capable of achieving anything, emphasizing the importance of resilience and determination.

“Challenging My Childhood Perception”

“As a child, I held the belief that women were not oppressed; they were sly, and that was the root of all evils. Being a woman myself, I failed to comprehend the true struggles of my gender. At times, I even wished not to be a woman because I was ignorant of the hardships women endure,” shared Jalwa Sahar.

She recounted her early visits to the Ujala Sahar Organization with her mother, where, as a young girl, she remained oblivious to the numerous challenges women faced in society. However, over time, her perception evolved as she gained a deeper understanding of the extensive issues women grapple with. She came to realize that the problem didn't lie with women themselves but with society's treatment of them, recognizing the widespread abuse and suffering experienced by women.

Initially, Jalwa participated in various sessions alongside her mother at Ujala Sahar Organization. Subsequently, she took on the role of a business trainer in a project. Her dedication and contributions led to her selection as the coordinator of the organization. Today, she proudly holds the position of Executive Director, steering Ujala Sahar towards its mission of empowering women.

Navigating Challenges in a Male-Dominated Environment

“I initially doubted my ability to work among men; it felt challenging. In the beginning, the male-dominated environment made me feel awkward. The finance guy, in particular, was quite dominant. During activities, he didn't give me much space. However, I persevered, attended various trainings, and learned a great deal,” shared Jalwa Sahar.

She spearheaded an awareness campaign about voting among women in twenty union councils of Mardan. The process involved orientation sessions and awareness programs. Initially, 420 women were trained, and they, in turn, began training others, expanding the initiative.

Empowering Women through Civic Participation

Out of the trained women, 300 actively engaged individuals proceeded to the next phase, receiving capacity-building training for local body elections. The positive impact was evident as many women exercised their right to vote, and some even stepped forward to contest and win elections.

Following this, 15 women were selected and formed a caucus group, focusing on women's issues like birth registration, identity cards, domestic violence, health card matters, and the Benazir Income Support Program. The group conducts monthly meetings to discuss problems and actively seeks solutions.

Empowering Women in Varied Sectors

Jalwa Sahar emphasized her work on combating early marriages and addressing climate change. A notable initiative involved taking ten women on a tour of the Northern Areas, where they engaged in activities like tree planting and cleaning. The women were linked with the Chamber of Commerce to facilitate business registration and were also connected with institutions providing loans on favorable terms for starting small businesses.

Jalwa Sahar maintains regular communication with the Election Commissioner and other stakeholders to convey the concerns and votes of these women, ensuring timely resolutions.

Jalwa Sahar envisions numerous projects in the pipeline aimed at making local women economically and socially independent, enabling them to lead fulfilling lives.