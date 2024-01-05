Giantleap Capital Joins Intel Capital And Digitalbridge In Investing In Articul8, A Spin-Off Of Intel's Business Focused On Enterprise Generative AI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



The investment highlights GiantLeap Capital's focus on growth equity in private and public special situations alongside leading global alternative asset managers and technology companies

The transaction supports GiantLeap Capital's thematic strategy focused on digital infrastructure technologies that are transforming critical industries

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GiantLeap Capital , a technology-focused private investment firm focused on partnering with companies developing transformative technologies for critical industries, today announced its participation in the $40 million investment with Intel and DigitalBridge in Articul8. Articul8 provides a comprehensive, vertically-integrated, and secure generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) software platform tailored for enterprise clients, with a choice of cloud, on-prem or hybrid deployment.

Articul8 brings together intellectual property (IP) and technology originally developed at Intel, and the two will maintain a strategic alignment, particularly in exploring go-to-market opportunities and collaborating to accelerate the adoption of GenAI within enterprise environments. Arun Subramaniyan, who previously served as Vice President and General Manager in Intel's Data Center and AI Group, has assumed leadership of Articul8 as its CEO.

Samir Parikh, Co-Founder and Managing Partner

at GiantLeap Capital, said: "This strategic investment, made in collaboration with Intel Capital and DigitalBridge, highlights GiantLeap Capital's differentiated special situations investing strategy in growth equity opportunities in the private and public markets. We are excited to back

Arun and his visionary team at Articul8 who combine deep technical knowledge with a keen understanding of business needs and customer requirements in sectors currently undergoing transformative technological advancements."

Himanshu Sekhar, Co-Founder and Managing Partner

at GiantLeap Capital, said: "Our investment philosophy is perfectly aligned with Articul8's mission to revolutionize AI applications in regulated environments. GiantLeap looks forward to partnering with Articul8 and leveraging our operating partners' deep experience to further scale this revolutionary platform for mission-critical industries."



Following the technology's early deployment at Boston Consulting Group

(BCG), the team has scaled the platform to enterprise customers in industry segments requiring high levels of security and specialized domain knowledge, including financial services, aerospace, semiconductors and telecommunications.

Alex Villela, Head of DigitalBridge Ventures, said, "Every global enterprise today is challenged to integrate GenAI capabilities into their workflows. We are excited about our partnership with the GiantLeap team to help scale Articul8's software platform that is already enabling enterprises to unlock value from their proprietary data. We see GenAI as a pivotal force driving digital infrastructure, and we are pleased to collaborate with Intel and GiantLeap Capital to support Articul8's growth."

About GiantLeap Capital

GiantLeap Capital is a recently launched tech-focused, structured growth equity platform. GiantLeap Capital is focused on leveraging emerging technologies to rapidly scale companies providing mission-critical products and services. The firm takes a long-term, thematic approach to provide value-oriented, flexible capital focused on private markets and opportunistic special situations. For more information, visit .

About Articul8

Articul8 is a generative AI (GenAI) enterprise software company focused on helping organizations solve the world's toughest problems. Articul8's full-stack, vertically-optimized GenAI software platform enables companies to build, deploy and manage enterprise-grade, secure GenAI applications rapidly and cost-effectively. Articul8's proprietary GenAI technologies are infrastructure and hardware-agnostic, and deliver lasting business value by transforming customer data into actionable insights. Our team of industry veterans and AI experts have a heritage of successfully operationalizing and deploying AI at scale across a variety of mission-critical industries. For more information, please visit .

