Troptions TV Forms Strategic Independent Partnership Deal With B1GBTV And KWAN2 Holdings, LLC.

Troptions TV Network and Black Stone Trust announced today that they have formed an independent strategic partnership deal with B1GBTV and KWAN2 Holdings, LLC. to air and broadcast B1GBTV streaming content to over 480M smart devices worldwide in original series and films as well as multimedia to create jobs for those living with autism and special needs. These original series and films will be broadcasted worldwide on the Troptions TV Network on all major streaming platforms including the number one global streaming provider inside Roku TV, , and“These original series and films will create content creator jobs for those living with autism and special needs who have highly intriguing and entertaining personalities by showcasing their daily lives to create an everlasting impact for acceptance and social change for those with special needs while entertaining and captivating audiences worldwide,” said Barry Mezey, CEO of KWAN2 Holdings, LLC. and B1GBTV.

“We are absolutely thrilled to partner up with Mr. Mezey's creative vision to create real lasting social impact and advocacy, not just awareness which is all that Hollywood does at the moment in most studios, actors, actresses, and industry professionals as awareness does nothing however, lasting impact and advocacy by giving someone with autism and/ or special needs a job creates real-world change,” said Bryan Stone, President of Troptions TV Network and Black Stone Trust. Black Stone Trust is a $70 Billion Corporate Trust with all of its assets under its umbrella of companies and ventures. Troptions is the very first digital asset in history being formed in 2003 and registered as a digital asset in 2004 with the SEC. KWAN2 Holdings, LLC. is a new innovative corporation and holding company which holds media properties and controls the majority stake in the KWAN 2.0 utility token which boasts a $100M market cap already. KWAN2 Holdings, LLC. is a registered private security offering with the SEC under regulation D rule 506(c) as an accredited investment offering by offering equity plus tokens to accredited investors around the world.

