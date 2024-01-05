(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Mumbai, Maharashtra Jan 5, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Avista Technology Solutions, dedicated to improving workplace health and safety, today announced the availability of AnnounceBot - Automated and Personalized Greetings bot on Microsoft AppSource , an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions as well as directly through Microsoft Teams.

Avista Technology Solutions offers products for Microsoft Teams that help employers promote healthy workplace connections. AnnounceBot by Avista helps administrative and human resources teams automate and personalize greetings on special occasions like birthdays, work anniversaries, onboarding, and holidays.

Commenting about AnnounceBot integration with Microsoft Teams, Vipul Sheth, Founder and CEO of Avista Technology Solutions, said,“Microsoft's commitment to working with partners is helping drive digital transformation for people, organizations and industries around the world. Together we are working to help customers transform their businesses, and we're delivering impactful, human-centred solutions to the market every day.”

Giovanni Mezgec, Vice President, Modern Work + Business Applications Field & Partner Marketing, Microsoft Corp. said,“We're happy to welcome AnnounceBot to Microsoft AppSource, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Microsoft AppSource offers partner solutions such as AnnounceBot from Avista Technology Solutions to help customers meet their needs faster.”

At Avista Technology Solutions, our mission is to help employers improve workplace health and safety. We envision a world with increased workplace engagement, collaboration, and retention. Our flagship product, AnnounceBot - Automated and Personalized Greetings bot, is one example of our commitment to enhancing team bonding. AnnounceBot benefits organizations of all team sizes, with a focus on catering to the needs of globally distributed and remote teams.