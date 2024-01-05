Turkiye Prosecutes Dozens Suspected Of Spying For Israel

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- The Turkish public prosecution referred Friday 34 suspects to the Istanbul Justice Palace on charges of "espionage" in favor of the Israeli occupation's foreign intelligence service (Mossad).

Istanbul prosecutor office's Terrorism and Organized Crimes Investigation Bureau finished a four-day investigation with those accused, and referred them to the court after making medical tests for them, Anadolu Agency reported.

The bureau concluded that Mossad was planning to use the suspects in carrying out activities such as reconnaissance, surveillance, assault and abduction against some foreign nationals staying in Turkiye for humanitarian reasons, it noted.

The arrest came after carrying out a security operation in eight states nationwide, in line with the bureau's investigations against 46 suspects. (end)

