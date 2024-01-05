Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil rises by USD 3.38 to USD 80.73 per barrel, says Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC).

RAMALLAH -- A young Palestinian falls martyred and at least four others wounded by the gunfire of Israeli occupation forces during an incursion into the town of Beit Rima, northwest of Ramallah in the West Bank, according to health authorities.

TOKYO -- North Korea fires some 200 artillery shells into waters off its western coast, prompting authorities to issue evacuation orders for civilians on two South Korean islands, Yonhap News Agency reports.

ISTANBUL -- The Turkish public prosecution refers 34 suspects to the Istanbul Justice Palace on charges of "espionage" in favor of the Israeli occupation's foreign intelligence service (Mossad).

NEW YORK -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres applauds the UAE's role in the prisoners-swap operation between Russia and Ukraine, which is the biggest since the beginning of the military operations in Ukraine. (end) mt