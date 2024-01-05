Asia Mostly Records Weekly Losses

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Friday, after falling for the first few trading days of the new year, with most markets clocking declines at the end of the first week of this year.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 regained 89.13 points, or 0.3%, to 33,377.42.

This marks the first gain the Nikkei had since Japan's New Year's earthquake and JAL flight collision in the first two days of the year.

Investors assessed data from across the region, with data from Japan showing the contraction in its private sector activity had stopped.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dumped 110.65 points, or 0.7%, to 16,535.33.

Most markets in Asia fell for the week, with Hang Seng down 2.8% and South Korea's Kospi falling more than 3%.

In Australia, markets extended declines to a third straight day. The country's main index is down 1.3% for the week.

In other markets

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 shed 17.94 points, or 0.5%, to 3,329.11.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index eked up 10.29 points or 0.3%, to 3,184.30.

In Taiwan, the Taiex lost 30.51 points, or 0.2%, to 17,519.14.

In Korea, the Kospi index fell 8.94 points, or 0.4%, to 2,578.08.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 slid 10.63 points, or 0.1%, to 11,748.48.

In Australia, the ASX 200 settled 5.03 points, or 0.1%, to 7,489.07.











