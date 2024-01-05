Clean Earth Names New Chief Commercial Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Earth, a division of Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI) and a leading provider of environmental and regulated waste management services, today announced that Liz Peterson will be appointed Chief Commercial Officer effective January 8, 2024.



In this newly created role, Peterson will be responsible for all commercial strategy, customer experience, sales initiatives, and sales operations. All commercial teams and activities under Clean Earth's Hazardous Waste and Soil and Dredge Material lines of business will work under Peterson's leadership.

With more than 30 years of diversified environmental services experience, Peterson served as Senior Vice President at Badger Infrastructure Solutions, a leading hydro-excavation provider in North America. Her comprehensive responsibilities encompassed oversight of sales, operations, safety, and customer service functions across four key regions and a network of over 140 service centers.

Prior to this, Peterson worked at Clean Harbors for more than two decades, holding a range of influential leadership positions, most recently as Senior Vice President of the East Region and Vice President of US Industrial Services. Peterson's impactful leadership at Clean Harbors resulted in the successful integration of more than 15 acquisitions. Her strategic vision and commercial insight contributed significantly to managing revenues exceeding $750 million.

“I am confident that Liz will be an outstanding addition to the Clean Earth leadership team,” said Jeff Beswick, President of Clean Earth.“Her proven track record in the environmental services industry underscores her exceptional ability to drive growth, navigate complexities, and foster operational excellence, all of which will propel our commercial team.”

