Atlanta Cybersecurity Firm Offers Security Solutions For Government Contractors

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Local cybersecurity solutions provider iBOXG helps local contractors achieve government cyber security compliance in Atlanta and Augusta, GA . With over 15 years of IT and cybersecurity experience, iBOXG offers physical security infrastructure and robust digital protection for local contractors working with the government.Government agencies have stringent rules in place for data security and contractor compliance. iBOXG provides customized security consulting, implementation services, and ongoing managed security to enable contractors to meet certification standards like FedRAMP and NIST.Specific solutions include perimeter access controls, surveillance cameras, and intrusion detection for physical office spaces to protect confidential information. Contractors can also leverage iBOXG's profound experience in firewall configuration, data encryption, vulnerability testing, and risk audits to comply with government cybersecurity regulations.Ongoing managed IT and security services provide government contractors the advantage of having an in-house team to maintain compliance as cyber threats emerge. With advanced threat intelligence, iBOXG's security operations center can identify risks and implement solutions for peace of mind.Government facilities can visit iBOXG's website to learn more about cost-effective security services tailored to support government contracting in Atlanta and Augusta, GA.About iBOXG: iBOXG is an Atlanta-based IT consulting firm serving as a trusted technology partner, comprising professionals with decades of experience with security compliance, network infrastructure, end-user computing, and cloud transformation. Certified partners to major global technology manufacturers, the team is well-equipped to handle projects of any scale. The firm's central commitment is to reduce risk and enhance efficiency.Company: iBOX GlobalAddress: 3355 Lenox Road NE, Suite 750City: AtlantaState: GAZip code: 30326-1353Telephone number: 855-200-4269Email: ...

