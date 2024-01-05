ILT20 Introduces Super-Sub And Wildcard For Season 2

(MENAFN- IANS) Dubai, Jan 5 (IANS) The UAE's biggest T20 tournament, the International League (IL) T20, has introduced the Super-Sub and Wildcard for Season 2, which commences on January 19 with a clash between defending champions Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriors at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The two new features are set to add even more excitement for the fans with the six franchises required to put on their thinking cap while deciding their strategies while selecting their final tournament squads through the Wildcard as well as their playing elevens and Super-Sub nominations during the 34-match tournament.

ALL-IMPORTANT SUPER-SUB

Each team will have the option to substitute one player at any stage of the match after the completion of the first over of the innings. If desired by the team, Super-Sub can be introduced right from the start of the second innings. A player once substituted cannot participate in the remaining part of the match, the ILT20 informed a release on Friday.

The head coach shall nominate the Super-Sub to the fourth umpire and the on-field umpire will signal the scorers (wrists crossed above the head) indicating that the Super-Sub is being introduced. The Super-Sub can be introduced after the start of the match or after the completion of an over or in case of a batter, at the fall of the wicket or the batter retiring at any time during the over. The bowling team may also utilise a Super-Sub at the fall of a wicket, but that Super-Sub will not be permitted to bowl the remaining balls in that over if the wicket has fallen mid-over.

TWO WILDCARD PLAYERS ALLOWED

Each franchise is permitted to add up to two additional players to its squad, beyond the original limit of 22 players. This is an option and not mandatory. If franchises have already reached the maximum $2 salary spend, they will be permitted to spend a maximum of 10% of the salary cap which is $250,000 on Wildcard players.

If teams still have some room within the original maximum $2 salary spend, they will be able to spend that remaining amount and if required, a further amount of up to $250,000 while remaining within the Wildcard player spend. Wildcard players may come into DP World ILT20 at any stage during the season. Wildcard players will not be eligible to be replaced by further replacement or Wildcard players.

ILT20 CEO David White said,“We are excited to introduce the Super-Sub and Wildcard in the DP World ILT20 Season 2. The Wildcard will help the teams further strengthen their squads in the lead-up and during the season while the Super-Sub provides the teams, the tactical option of replacing a player during a match."

“The DP World ILT20 saw some thrilling on-field action in Season 1, the two new Season 2 features are set to make the tournament even more interesting and engaging for both the spectators at the stadiums and viewers from around the world,” he said.

