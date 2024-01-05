Oral Transmucosal Drug Market To Hit USD 27 Billion By 2031, At A CAGR 6%| Says Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Focus on increasing the bioavailability and efficiency of existing transmucosal drug formulations through refinements.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global oral transmucosal drug market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for oral transmucosal drug is estimated to reach US$ 27 billion by the end of 2031.

The increasing incidence of lifestyle-related disorders such as stress-related conditions and sleep disorders encourages the development of transmucosal drug addressing these ailments. Market growth is spurred by tailored formulations targeting specific symptoms and lifestyle-related health issues.

With a rising elderly population globally, the demand for easily-administered medication among seniors drives the development of transmucosal drug. These formulations offer ease of use and improved drug absorption, catering to the needs of elderly patients with multiple comorbidities.

The sports medicine sector increasingly adopts oral transmucosal drug due to their rapid action and ease of use, facilitating quick pain relief or performance enhancement. This trend fosters a specialized market segment focusing on sports-related transmucosal drug formulations for athletes and active individuals.

Key Findings of the Market Report



Acute pain management emerges as the leading indication segment in the oral transmucosal drug market due to its widespread applicability.

Online pharmacies emerge as the leading distribution channel in the oral transmucosal drug market due to convenience and accessibility for consumers. Sublingual mucosa emerges as the leading route of penetration segment in the oral transmucosal drug market for effective drug absorption.

Oral Transmucosal Drug Market Growth Drivers & Trends



Continuous innovation in drug delivery systems and formulations enhancing efficacy and patient convenience drives market growth.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases fuels demand for effective transmucosal drug options.

Shift towards tailored therapies and precision medicine drives the development of targeted transmucosal treatments.

Favorable regulatory policies and expedited approvals for novel transmucosal drug formulations spur market expansion. Growing patient preference for non-invasive drug delivery methods stimulates the demand for oral transmucosal drugs.



Global Oral Transmucosal Drug Market: Regional Profile



North America leads with a robust market presence, propelled by extensive research and adoption of advanced technologies by pharmaceutical giants like C.L Pharm and Cure Pharmaceutical. The region emphasizes patient-centric drug delivery, focusing on convenience and enhanced efficacy through innovative oral transmucosal formulations.

In Europe, notable players such as Seoul Pharmaceuticals drive the market with a strong emphasis on regulatory compliance and precision medicine. European nations prioritize personalized medicine and novel drug delivery systems, reflecting a blend of innovative therapies and stringent quality standards. Asia Pacific showcases burgeoning growth opportunities , with regional players introducing localized oral transmucosal drug catering to diverse therapeutic needs. Increased healthcare spending, technological advancements, and a growing focus propel market growth on affordable, patient-centric drug delivery solutions.

Oral Transmucosal Drug Market: Competitive Landscape

The oral transmucosal drug market showcases robust competition among key players like C.L Pharm, Seoul Pharmaceuticals, and Cure Pharmaceutical. Established firms leverage innovative drug delivery technologies, offering a spectrum of oral transmucosal formulations.

Emerging companies focus on specialized therapies, enhancing bioavailability and efficacy. Regional manufacturers contribute niche solutions, catering to localized demands. Intense competition fosters continual R&D, enhancing drug effectiveness, and patient convenience.

The market's competitive landscape thrives on a blend of innovative formulations, specialized therapies, and advancements in drug delivery systems, setting the stage for a dynamic and evolving oral transmucosal drug market. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:



LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG

Soligenix

ZIM Laboratories Limited

Access Pharmaceutical Inc.

C.L Pharm

Seoul Pharmaceuticals

Cure Pharmaceutical

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Solvay S.A.

NAL Pharma

IntelGenx Corp.

Izun Pharmaceuticals

Eisai Co. Ltd.

AstraZeneca

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Mylan N.V. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Product Portfolio



C.L Pharm specializes in innovative pharmaceutical formulations and nutraceutical products. With a focus on research-driven solutions, they offer a diverse portfolio catering to various therapeutic needs, ensuring quality, efficacy, and compliance with stringent industry standards.

Seoul Pharmaceuticals stands as a leading pharmaceutical company, excelling in manufacturing and distributing high-quality medicines and healthcare products. Renowned for cutting-edge research and development, Seoul Pharmaceuticals prioritizes innovation, delivering trusted healthcare solutions globally. Cure Pharmaceutical focuses on advanced drug delivery technologies, offering a range of pharmaceutical and wellness products. Their portfolio includes proprietary drug delivery systems and cannabinoid-based therapies, revolutionizing treatment options with precise dosing and enhanced bioavailability.

Oral Transmucosal Drug Market: Key Segments

By Type

Tablets



Sublingual Tablets

Buccal Tablets

Lozenges & Troches Others



Buccal Films Liquid & Spray



Aqueous Solutions Suspensions



Gels Others

By Route of Penetration



Sublingual Mucosa

Buccal Mucosa

Gingival Tissues Palatal Tissues

By Distribution Channel



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

By Indication



Cardiovascular Disorders

Acute Pain Management

Sedation

Erectile Dysfunction

Diabetes Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

