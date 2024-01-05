(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Onnit - How a Holistic Wellness Brand is Revolutionizing the Active Nutrition and Supplement Sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report explores how a holistic wellness brand is revolutionizing the active nutrition and supplement sector

Onnit is an active nutrition and supplements brand incorporating natural nootropics into unique products reflecting emerging consumer needs, including the desire to achieve optimal holistic wellness.

Scope



Offering holistic health products with a strong and responsive marketing strategy could improve the likelihood of success.

Health-conscious consumers are exploring nootropics as knowledge on their benefits improves. To achieve first-mover advantage brands must identify emerging trends such as nootropics, and align their products with pressing consumer needs.

Reasons to Buy



Understand the challenges, opportunities, and successful strategy for a specific company in order to tap into what is really impacting the industry.

Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector. Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

Key Topics Covered:



What?

Why?

Take-outs Appendix

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900