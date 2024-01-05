Microcurrent Facial Market To Reach USD 814.1 Million By 2032 Report By Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The expanding adoption of refined treatment alternatives is boosting the microcurrent facial market.

Fort Collins, Colorado, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Microcurrent Facial Market was valued at USD 384.7 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 814.1 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.9%.



A microcurrent facial is a procedure that uses weak electrical signals to make a face look brighter, smoother and rejuvenated. Estheticians offer this service, but a personalized handheld device is also available for daily skincare routines. The process includes cleansing, exfoliation, and masking with gel applied to the face. The microcurrent facial device is used on the face, passing painless currents that lift, tone, and freshen the skin. This painless process with immediate visible results makes it a popular cosmetic treatment choice.

The demand for microcurrent facial treatment is rising, especially among women aged 40 and above due to aging skin. This demand is also driven by the increasing trend of cosmetic treatments and surgeries, particularly after the pandemic, influenced by social media and the desire for social validation. Young people are more inclined to these treatments due to the trend of presenting perfect pictures on social media. Additionally, people's interest in movies and series contributes to the growth of this market as they aspire to look like their favorite characters.

Another reason is the growing desire to look young and graceful with aging. The number of people growing old is rising, leading to the rising demand for anti-aging and anti-wrinkle products. Microcurrent facials are one of the safe and best ways to reduce aging skin signs like sagging skin and wrinkles. The microcurrent facial effectively reduces these skin conditions and makes skin appear smoother and brighter, thus helping people appear young and boosting their confidence and self-esteem. Additionally, this cosmetic treatment is well-suited to all skin types, making it a preferred option for all users.

Request Sample Report:

Segmentation Overview:

The global microcurrent facial market has been segmented into application, end-use, and region. The microcurrent facial market is growing primarily due to skin rejuvenation. This process reduces fine lines, wrinkles, and dullness while lifting the skin and improving blood circulation, resulting in bright and glowing skin. Commercial service centers like medical spas, dermatologists, and estheticians, who use approved products and devices, hold a significant market share.

Buy This Research Report:

Microcurrent Facial Market Report Highlights:

The global microcurrent facial market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 7.9% by 2032.

Microcurrent facials are gaining popularity due to the rise in nonsurgical skin care options, with the growing number of professionals, emphasis on anti-aging treatments, and social media influence to drive market growth.

North America, especially the United States, has a high demand for cosmetic treatments and surgeries, with social media and Hollywood playing a significant role in the increasing demand for flawless skin.

Some prominent players in the microcurrent facial market report include American Face and Body Clinic, Medicis Medical Spa, 7E Wellness, SkinLab, Wyndham Place Clinic, Renajo Skin Clinic, NuFace, Foreo, Bhakti Wellness Center, Magnitone and others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- Orange County Migraine & Wellness Center has chosen eClinicalWorks and Healow to improve patient engagement and practice efficiency.

- Kollo Health introduces the UK's most awarded liquid collagen, specially formulated to support whole-body health for men and women.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

OR

Ask For Discount

Microcurrent Facial Market Segmentation:

By Application : Anti-aging, Skin Tightening, Skin rejuvenation and Others

By End-Use: Household and Commercial

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR's comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: ...

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website:

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Hand Sanitizers Market 2023 to 2032

Bicycle Accessories Market 2023 to 2032

Sun Care Products Market 2023 to 2032

Smart Washing Machine Market 2023 to 2032

Cosmetics Market 2023 to 2032

CONTACT: Mail: ... Ph: +1-970-672-0390 Website: