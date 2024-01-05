Heald Solicitors Participated In A Fundraiser For The Institute Of Cancer Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Heald Solicitors is pleased to announce that they participated in a fundraiser for The Institute of Cancer Research. The Climb of Life took place from November 9-11, 2023 and was designed to raise funds for a vital discovery programme dedicated to finding effective cancer treatments.Heald Solicitors took time out of their busy schedules to participate in the climb. Members of the team who participated on November 10th include Caroline, Kevin, David, and his wife Alix. The climb they completed occurred in the Lake District, climbing Helvellyn along the Striding Edge. This hazardous terrain promised a fantastic view with a challenge that left the team feeling accomplished at the completion of the event.Health Solicitors is dedicated to supporting the local community and fantastic causes. Their participation in this fundraising event showcased this dedication. This is not the first time the law firm participated in this event. They believe that everyone can make a difference, making it their goal to make a change by supporting The Institute of Cancer Research in their noble goal.Anyone interested in learning about their participation in the ICR fundraiser can find out more by visiting the Heald Solicitors website or calling 01908 662277.About Heald Solicitors: Heald Solicitors is a trusted law firm serving clients in Buckinghamshire and the surrounding communities with legal expertise for individuals and businesses. Their experienced solicitors have built a favourable reputation for supporting clients in various legal matters. Their team aims for excellence in everything they do.

