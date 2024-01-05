United Cup: Alexander Zverev Levels Tie For Germany; Takes Clash With Greece To All-Deciding Mixed Doubles

(MENAFN- IANS) Sydney, Jan 5 (IANS) In a thrilling United Cup quarterfinal clash between Germany and Greece at Ken Rosewall Arena, Alexander Zverev secured a crucial win over Stefanos Tsitsipas to level the tie for Germany after Maria Sakkari's dominant 6-0, 6-3 win over Angelique Kerber gave Greece 1-0 lead.

Facing a raucous capacity crowd, Zverev's 6-4, 6-4 victory showcased his resilience and strategic play.

Reflecting on the match, Zverev emphasized the need for aggression against Tsitsipas, stating,“I had to come out aggressive because I knew Stefanos is one of the best aggressive players, if not the best aggressive player, in the game," said to United Cup.

With the tie now level, the fate of the quarterfinal rested on the mixed doubles match, where Zverev teamed up with Laura Siegemund to face a formidable pairing of Stefanos Tsitsipas and team captain Petros Tsitsipas. The victorious duo would go on to face host nation Australia in the semifinal.

Earlier on Friday, Maria Sakkari's commanding 6-0, 6-3 triumph over former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber gave Greece an initial 1-0 lead. Sakkari's clinical performance showcased her dominance, and she expressed satisfaction in securing the first point for her team, saying,“I knew Angie was going to find a way to come back and that she wasn't going to give up."

Sakkari's relentless play on both serve and return left Kerber struggling to gain momentum. Despite Kerber's brief resurgence, Sakkari closed the door on any potential comeback, remaining undefeated at the United Cup.

