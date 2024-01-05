Cong Govt Oppressing Kar Sevaks In K'taka: Kumaraswamy

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 5 (IANS) Former Chief Minister and Karnataka JD(S) chief H. D. Kumaraswamy on Friday said that the Congress government is oppressing Kar Sevaks in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, Kumaraswamy said Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is organising the inauguration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya and the whole nation is celebrating.

"In our state, though there are cases of farmers' suicides in north Karnataka and Mandya, the Congress has turned a blind eye to it. There is no concern. For distraction, the issue of Kar Sevaks has been brought up," he said.

"The government is trying to cover up its failure by raking up the case of Srikanth Poojari. The state is oppressing Kar Sevaks. Former Prime Minister H.D. and JD(S) founder Deve Gowda resolved the Idgaah Maidan row in Hubballi city without disturbing peace when he was in power. This Congress government is indulging in "oppression and politics of dominance", Kumaraswamy said.

Deve Gowda said: "We are partners of NDA. It is our duty to stand with them and there is no doubt about it. We will not hesitate to give our opinion in this regard."

"I won't say anything special about Lord Ram. We worship Ram and do not hesitate to say it. Once, the Sultan of Oman had gifted me a sword of gold. I had gifted it to Ram temple in Bengaluru. We believe in god. If any community is endangered, it is our duty to protect them,” he stated.

Deve Gowda said, "I visited Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Golden Temple and Tirupati. My communist friends questioned me about my temple run being a PM. I have told them that I have faith in god as an individual and when I sat on the chair of PM, I conduct impartially."

