Israel Announces Death Of Missing Person In Oct 7 Attack

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, Jan 5 (IANS) Israel's Kibbutz Nir Oz community on Friday announced the death of its community member Tamir Adar (38) who was missing since October 7.

Adar was also taken hostage by Hamas on October 7.

Earlier, his family was informed that Adar was taken hostage during the October 7 attack. However, the Kibbutz on Friday announced that he was killed on the day of the attack while fighting Hamas.

Reportedly, Adar was part of the Kibbutz's emergency response squad, and left his house at 6:30 a.m. on October 7 when he received an alert about the attack on kibbutz.

Kibbutz said that Adar had texted his wife, Hadas, and told her to stay locked inside with their two young children.

His family survived the attack, while he was killed fighting Hamas and his body was taken to Gaza and kept under Hamas custody.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum has mourned the death of Adar.

“We share the profound grief of the Adar family. He was a dedicated family man, married to Hadas and father of two young children who were his world,” the Hostages and Missing Families Forum Spokesperson Liat Bell Sommer said.

He said that Adar was a third generation member of Kibbutz Nir Oz who was an agriculturalist at heart and believed in locally grown Israeli produce.

“He was a very friendly man, and had many close friends. He was a conversationalist with a clever sense of humor. He was a kind person who always smiled and lived life in simplicity. May his memory be a blessing for us,” Liat Bell Sommer.

--IANS

aal/dan