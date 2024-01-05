U.S. Migration Trends, New Valentine's Day Treats: 11 Stories From The Week That You Might Have Missed

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including ADP's employment report and Strava's look at fitness motivations.

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

PR Newswire Weekly Press Release Roundup, Jan. 1-5, 2024. Photo provided by U-Haul International.

Continue Reading

For the fourth year in a row, California reflected the largest net loss of one-way movers. Other bottom-five states for growth are Michigan, New Jersey, Illinois and Massachusetts. New York ranks 43rd.Presenting the all-new Little Debbie Vanilla Mini Donuts and Big Pack Valentine Cakes - Vanilla, these delectable treats are poised to enchant taste buds and infuse an extra dash of sweetness into the season.LillyDirect offers disease management resources, including access to independent healthcare providers, tailored support, and direct home delivery of select Lilly medicines through third-party pharmacy dispensing services."Comet," owned by Bonnie J Miller, Susan Carter, Luke & Diane Ehricht of Monclova, OH and bred by Luke & Diane Ehricht, was crowned "America's National Champion" by Best in Show judge Mr. Clay Coady after a weekend of intense canine competition. The winner is America's only National Champion.Seattleskies were glowing with color as the Space Needle rang in 2024 with a brilliant light, drone, and pyrotechnic spectacular for the West Coast-and the world-to see. TheT-Mobile New Year's at the Needleextravaganza was the longest show in the event's 32-year history, stunning viewers with an 18-minute display."We're returning to a labor market that's very much aligned with pre-pandemic hiring," said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "While wages didn't drive the recent bout of inflation, now that pay growth has retreated, any risk of a wage-price spiral has all but disappeared."Partnering with The Harris Poll on the Best Diets methodology - and including input from a panel of leading health experts – this year's rankings examine 30 diets, with six additional diets evaluated since last year's Best Diets rankings.Over half of Strava athletes say they're most motivated by friends or family members who exercise – and 77% of Gen Z athletes say they feel more connected to others when seeing their friends or family's activities on Strava. At the bottom of the list of motivators? Celebrities and influencers – even for Gen Z and Millennials.With 20g of protein each and no added sugar, the Salted Caramel Protein Latte and Salted Caramel Protein Mocha are here to fuel you for all your 2024 adventures! For a limited time, customers can get the perfect blend of protein and coffee at all 800+ Dutch Bros locations.The transaction combines DISH Network's satellite technology, streaming services and nationwide 5G network with EchoStar's premier satellite communications solutions, creating a global leader in terrestrial and non-terrestrial wireless connectivity."As we embark on this BAJAVERSARY celebration with our friends at MTN DEW, we look forward to providing our loyal fans with more epic experiences and rewards to continue fueling their love for MTN DEW BAJA BLAST!" said Taylor Montgomery, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell.

Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire

and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNalert on Twitter .

CES 2024 News

There are only a few days left until the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) opens its doors in Las Vegas. PR Newswire is the official news distribution provider and host of the

CES Exhibitor Media Center

for the fourth consecutive year. This year, PR Newswire is also partnering with Map Your Show to streamline the press release distribution and ordering process for exhibitors.

For weeks, brands have been sharing news of their consumer tech innovations over the wire. Here are just a few of the unique headlines from this week:



Firework to Appear Alongside Adobe, Microsoft, and Target at CES Panel Focusing on Winning Lifetime Customers in E-commerce

LG Display Unveils Industry's First 480Hz QHD Gaming OLED Display at CES 2024

Hypershell Revolutionizes Outdoor Exploration with Innovative Mountain Exoskeleton at CES 2024

Ambient Weather® Unveils the AWN Weather WindowTM Display for Home Monitoring and Outdoor Enthusiasts at CES 2024 3M to unveil world's first self-charging protective communications headset at CES 2024

Catch up on all the latest consumer technology news from PR Newswire.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists .

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:



Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at [email protected] .

SOURCE PR Newswire