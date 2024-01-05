Time To Purchase Or Renew Brevard County 2024 Pet Licenses

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MELBOURNE, Fla., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brevard County

pet owners: it's time to renew your furry friend's license for 2024, says Community Solutions Partner, parent company of Pet Parent!

Renew and/or Purchase Your License Today:

Renew your pet's license quickly and easily through Pet Parent's

Brevard County

secure online portal:

License Your Pet Now

PETPARENT- Your Animal Welfare and Pet Licensing Partner Rabies Vaccination is Not Your Pet License It's The Law #ResponsiblePetOwners #Animal Licensing

Get Licensed, Get Rewarded:

Pet Parent, the official pet license vendor for Brevard County Sheriff's Department Animal Services, offers a convenient and rewarding way to ensure your pet is licensed and protected. As an animal welfare solution provider, Pet Parent goes beyond licensing, working towards no-kill shelters and reuniting lost pets with their owners.

Make Your Pet Legal- Purchase or Renew Your Pet License.

Here's what Pet Parent offers:

High capture rate pet registry: Easily find lost pets and ensure your pet's safe return.Veterinarian and shelter partnerships: Renew licenses and meet vaccination requirements conveniently.Multilingual customer service: Get help in your language.Flexible payment options: Choose from credit cards, ACH, checks, or cash.Customizable Licensing: Programs that allow licensing to coincide with any fixed date (initial license date), or rabies vaccination date.Free registration of your microchip: Get your petmicrochipped for added safety and identification.Free shelter software data integration

Additional Resources:

List of Participating Veterinarians: Approved Tag ProvidersVeterinarian Partnership Inquiries: INQUIRY REQUESTCustomer and Partner Support : (844) 738-2426.

Don't wait to purchase or renew your pet's license today "It is the Law". Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with responsible pet ownership!

