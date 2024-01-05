REM Electronics Supply, Inc. Obtains JCP & ISO 9001:2015 Certs, Opening Doors To Federal Government Contracting And Reinforcing Commitment To Quality

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WARREN, Ohio, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REM Electronics Supply, Inc., a leading provider of electronic components and contract manufacturing solutions, is proud to announce its recent achievements of the Joint Certification Program (JPC) certification from the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) and the ISO 9001:2015 certification. These milestones not only mark significant progress in serving the federal government and defense sector but also underscore the company's unyielding commitment to the highest standards of quality management.

In line with these certifications, REM Electronics Supply has made considerable investments in a newly renovated space dedicated to value-add production. This state-of-the-art facility is equipped with advanced SMT (Surface Mount Technology), X-ray, and Optical inspection machines. This investment is pivotal for our more advanced surface mount electronic manufacturing processes, ensuring that we meet and exceed the rigorous quality standards set by ISO 9001:2015 certifications and to support the expected growth from opportunities to be obtained from having a JCP certification.

Jan Dyer, President of REM Electronics Supply, Inc., stated, "Our team has worked tirelessly to meet the stringent requirements of both the JPC certification and the ISO 9001:2015 standard. The substantial investment in our newly renovated facility demonstrates our commitment to not only achieving these certifications but also to delivering the highest quality electronic components and services to our government partners and customers."

Key Benefits of JPC and ISO 9001:2015 Certifications:

Access to Government Contracts: The JPC certification enables REM Electronics Supply to participate in government contracts, supporting vital defense and national security initiatives.Assurance of Quality: The ISO 9001:2015 certification and the new facility investment reinforce the company's adherence to world-class quality management systems, enhancing customer trust and satisfaction.Advanced Manufacturing Capabilities: The investment in cutting-edge SMT and inspection technology ensures superior quality in electronic manufacturing, meeting the needs of sophisticated and critical applications.Streamlined Procurement: These certifications allow government agencies and other clients to streamline their procurement processes by sourcing from a certified supplier, ensuring compliance with rigorous standards.Expertise and Support: With a team experienced in adhering to high standards and equipped with advanced technology, REM Electronics Supply is well-equipped to provide exceptional service and technical support.

James

DeRosa, VP of Operations at REM Electronics Supply, Inc., added, "Achieving the JPC certification from DLA and the ISO 9001:2015 certification is a proud moment for us. Coupled with our significant investment in advanced manufacturing capabilities, it reflects our unwavering commitment to quality and our dedication to supporting the federal government, defense sector, and other industries requiring discrete electronic components and services."

With its new certifications and enhanced manufacturing capabilities, REM Electronics Supply, Inc. is poised to make a significant impact in the federal government and defense sector, as well as other industries valuing high-quality electronic components and solutions, supporting critical missions and projects.

About REM Electronics Supply Company, Inc.: A leading electronic distributor and contract manufacturer with a proven track record of delivering high-quality and reliable products and solutions. Renowned for sourcing rare and specialized electronics, the company now stands further distinguished by its commitment to quality management and customer satisfaction, as evidenced by its recent ISO 9001:2015 certification and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.

