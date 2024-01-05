On-The-Go Breakfast Packaging Market Accelerates To USD 1.29 Billion By 2029, Riding A 5.3% CAGR | Transparency Market Research Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enhanced emphasis on clear, easily accessible nutritional details on packaging for informed consumer choices.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global on-the-go breakfast packaging market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2029. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for on-the-go breakfast packaging is estimated to reach US$ 1.29 billion by the end of 2029.

Rising consumer demand for personalized breakfast options prompts the need for customizable packaging. Brands exploring tailored packaging solutions, allowing consumers to create their breakfast combinations, witness increased interest. Innovative packaging embedded with smart technology, such as QR codes providing nutritional details or freshness indicators, revolutionizes consumer engagement and trust, contributing to market growth.

Increasing diversity and multiculturalism influence breakfast preferences . Packaging that caters to diverse tastes and cultural breakfast choices gains momentum, appealing to varied consumer groups worldwide. While convenience remains pivotal, the focus expands to packaging offering multi-functionality, like microwave-friendly or reusable designs, aligning with sustainable practices and extended usage.

On-the-Go Breakfast Packaging Market: Competitive Landscape

The on-the-go breakfast packaging market is characterized by robust competition among key players like Amcor Plc, Sealed Air Corporation, and Sonoco Products Company. These industry leaders offer innovative packaging solutions catering to the increasing demand for convenient, portable breakfast options.

Emerging players focus on niche segments, emphasizing eco-friendly materials and user-friendly designs. Regional manufacturers contribute diverse packaging variations, targeting local preferences.

Intense competition encourages continuous innovation, fostering the development of sustainable, functional, and visually appealing packaging solutions, striving to meet the evolving needs of consumers seeking convenient and accessible on-the-go breakfast choices. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:



Engaging storytelling through packaging, conveying brand values and narratives, influences consumer loyalty. Brands leveraging packaging as a medium for storytelling gain competitive advantages in capturing consumer attention and loyalty.

Key Findings of the Market Report



Flexible packaging, particularly pouches & sachets, leads the on-the-go breakfast packaging market for its portability and convenience.

Plastic, especially PE and PET, emerges as the leading material type in the on-the-go breakfast packaging market. Breakfast bars emerge as the leading product in the on-the-go breakfast packaging market, favored for their convenience and portability.

On-the-Go Breakfast Packaging Market Growth Drivers & Trends



Increasing consumer reliance on quick and portable breakfast options fuels the demand for accessible and easy-to-use packaging solutions.

Growing preference for eco-friendly, recyclable packaging materials drive market trends and innovation.

Packaging designs catering to health-focused breakfast choices, including portion-controlled and nutritional information visibility, gain prominence.

Rapid urbanization and hectic lifestyles propel the need for convenient, on-the-go breakfast solutions, stimulating market growth. Adoption of novel packaging formats and designs, such as resealable pouches or single-serve packs, meets evolving consumer preferences for convenience.

Global On-the-Go Breakfast Packaging Market: Regional Profile



In North America, the market thrives on the growing preference for quick breakfast options. Industry leaders like Amcor Plc and Sealed Air Corporation offer innovative packaging solutions aligned with busy lifestyles. Eco-friendly packaging and portion-controlled options gain traction, appealing to health-conscious consumers seeking convenience.

Europe emphasizes sustainable packaging solutions , led by companies such as Sonoco Products Company. Consumer focus on environmental impact influences packaging choices, driving demand for recyclable and biodegradable materials. European manufacturers excel in functional and aesthetically appealing packaging designs to cater to on-the-go breakfast needs. Asia Pacific, experiencing rapid urbanization and changing dietary habits , witnesses a surge in demand for convenient breakfast packaging. Local manufacturers and global players emphasize cost-effective, portable options catering to diverse tastes. Innovative packaging formats and collaborations with food brands reshape the market, meeting the on-the-go breakfast preferences of an increasingly mobile population.

Product Portfolio



Amcor Plc specializes in sustainable packaging solutions, offering a diverse product portfolio including flexible and rigid packaging for food, beverages, healthcare, and consumer goods. Renowned for innovation and eco-friendly initiatives, Amcor provides packaging solutions that prioritize both functionality and environmental responsibility.

Sealed Air Corporation excels in protective packaging and hygiene solutions. Their portfolio encompasses packaging innovations, such as Bubble Wrap and Cryovac, catering to food, e-commerce, and industrial sectors. Sealed Air focuses on delivering sustainable, efficient, and protective packaging solutions globally. Sonoco Products Company stands as a leading provider of diversified packaging solutions, offering a wide array of consumer and industrial packaging, including paperboard, flexible, and rigid containers. Renowned for innovative designs, Sonoco specializes in delivering sustainable packaging solutions across various industries worldwide.

On-the-Go Breakfast Packaging Market: Key Segments

By Packaging Type

Rigid Packaging



Rigid Boxes

Bottles & Jars

Cans

Trays Others

Flexible Packaging



Films & Wraps Pouches & Sachets

By Material Type

Plastic



PE

PP

PVC

EVOH

PET Others



Paper Others

By Breakfast Product



Cereal Meals

Breakfast Bars

Sandwiches & Burgers

Cakes & Muffins

Sausages & Salamis

Egg Meals

Milkshakes & Juices Others

By Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

