The GMV for the kick scooter sharing industry totaled about $2 billion in 2022 and is set to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 25.9% to hit $12.70 billion by 2030.

The burgeoning kick scooter sharing industry has emerged as a transformative force in urban mobility, changing the way people navigate cityscapes across North America and Europe. This comprehensive study, spanning 2021 to 2030, sheds light on the trajectory of fleet size and gross merchandise value (GMV) across both regions.

As urban centers grapple with congestion and pollution, kick scooter sharing has emerged as a sustainable, flexible, and convenient solution. This study offers an overview of the industry's progress, highlighting the vital role it plays in creating more equitable and efficient urban environments. From equal access to innovative safety measures and intelligent vehicles, this research serves as an invaluable resource for stakeholders in urban mobility, policy-makers, and anyone invested in shaping the cities of tomorrow.

Key Conclusion

In conclusion, the study's findings provide a roadmap for the future in which kick scooters are not only here to stay but set to thrive, transforming the way people move in urban landscapes throughout North America and Europe.

Research Scope



A brief overview of the kick scooter sharing market, including segments and types

Key market characteristics

Market drivers and restraints

PESTLE analysis for North America and Europe

Growth opportunities by country

Fleet and GMV forecasts at regional level

Top market trends

Key country profiles for Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, France, Italy, and the United States

Fleet and GMV forecasts

Regulatory environment

Competitive benchmarking

Competitive analysis

Case study of a city in each profiled country Growth opportunity universe

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Kick Scooter Sharing Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis



Research Scope

Market Segmentation and Definition

Business Model

Key Characteristics

Key Competitors by Region

Growth Metrics

Kick Scooter Sharing Stakeholder Ecosystem

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

PESTLE Analysis Europe

PESTLE Analysis North America

Opportunity by Country

Forecast Assumptions

Gross Market Value and Fleet Size Forecast

Fleet Size Forecast by Region

Gross Market Value Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis Competitive Environment

3 Kick Scooter Sharing Market Trends



Key Trends

Trend 1 - Accessibility for the Disabled

Trend 2 - Service Diversification and New Product Launches

Trend 3 - Safety Moving to the Top of the Priority List for Kick Scooter Sharing

Trend 4 - Evolving Regulations to Drive Growth

Trend 5 - Geographic Expansion Trend 6 - Vehicles Becoming More Intelligent and User-friendly

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe



Growth Metrics Gross Market Value and Fleet Size Forecast

5 Country Profile - Germany



Growth Metrics

Gross Market Value and Fleet Size Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value and Fleet Size Forecast Analysis

Germany - Decoding Kick Scooter Sharing's Ascendance in Urban Mobility

Competitive Benchmarking

Germany's Micromobility Regulations

Berlin's Kick Scooter Revolution Kick Scooter Sharing Outlook, Germany, 2023

6 Country Profile - France



Growth Metrics

Gross Market Value and Fleet Size Forecast

GMV and Fleet Size Forecast Analysis

France - Cycling over Kick Scooters in Urban Mobility

Competitive Benchmarking

France's Micromobility Regulations

Analyzing the Parisian Ban on Kick Scooters Kick Scooter Sharing Outlook, France, 2023

7 Country Profile - Italy



Growth Metrics

Gross Market Value and Fleet Size Forecast

GMV and Fleet Size Forecast Analysis

Italy - Kick Scooter Sharing's Ascendance in Urban Mobility

Competitive Benchmarking

Italy's Micromobility Regulations

Analyzing the Growth and Impact of Kick Scooter Sharing in Rome Kick Scooter Sharing Outlook, Italy, 2023

8 Country Profile - Sweden



Growth Metrics

Gross Market Value and Fleet Size Forecast

GMV and Fleet Size Forecast Analysis

Sweden - Needs for Sustainable Urban Mobility Solutions

Competitive Benchmarking

Sweden's Micromobility Regulations

Lessons from Stockholm's Kick Scooter Experience Kick Scooter Sharing Outlook, Sweden, 2023

9 Country Profile - United Kingdom



Growth Metrics

Gross Market Value and Fleet Size Forecast

GMV and Fleet Size Forecast Analysis

United Kingdom - Cycling over Kick Scooters in Urban Mobility

Competitive Benchmarking

United Kingdom's Micromobility Regulations

Kick Scooter Sharing Pilot in London

Analyzing the Growth and Impact of Kick Scooter Sharing in London Kick Scooter Sharing Outlook, United Kingdom, 2023

10 Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America



Growth Metrics Gross Market Value and Fleet Size Forecast

11 Country Profile - United States



Growth Metrics

Gross Market Value and Fleet Size Forecast

Revenue and Fleet Size Forecast Analysis

United States - Micromobility's Vital Role in Urban Mobility

Competitive Benchmarking

United States's Micromobility Regulations

Kick Scooter Sharing in Denver Kick Scooter Sharing Outlook, United States, 2023

12 Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1 - Multimodal Integration

Growth Opportunity 2 - Safety Growth Opportunity 3 - Swappable Battery Infrastructure

13 Next Steps



Your Next Steps

List of Exhibits Legal Disclaimer



