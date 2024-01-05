Vegan Travel Summit 2024 - Vegan Travel Association January 18-22 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vegan Travel Summit

Join eco-conscious travelers at the Vegan Travel Summit 2024, where green getaways meet gourmet plant-based experiences.

CABIN JOHN, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Vegan Travel Association (VTA) is excited to announce the Vegan Travel Summit 2024 (#VTS24). This virtual event will take place over 6 days on the platform Hey Summit - a global collaboration software used to host summits, talk-series, conferences and events. The Vegan Travel Summit will take place January 18th - 23rd, 2024 and best of all - admission is FREE.The Vegan Travel Association is a collective of travel professionals who support travellers and travel businesses from all over the world that identify as vegan or plant-based - a first for any association in Canada. The VTA includes businesses from Canada, USA and across the world. The founding organizations/members are Vegan Vacations, Green Earth Travel, World Vegan Travel, Vegan Travel Asia, Vegan Travel Club, & Jordan Executive Travel Service.“Veganism is more than just a way of eating” says Jason McGregor, owner of Vegan Vacations.“Vegan travel means you will not be faced with any element of your vacation having an adverse action on animal life - no leather chairs in the room, no feather pillows or comforters on the bed, no“tested on animal” hygiene products in the bathroom and dining options that are designed to support vegan health. The days of only accommodating vegans by removing elements from regular menu items are behind us”.The Vegan Travel Summit (#VTS24) will include:Over 30 speakers with a focus on vegan & vegan-friendly travelApproximately 30 presentations designed to support and engage vegan travellersLive presentations to inspire and educate vegan travellers each including interactive Q&As with presenters and guests.Travel companies showcasing which products they offer that support vegan travellersThis is the fourth year the Vegan Travel Summit has been held. It started in 2021 with a small group of presenters, just a handful of presentations and the response was phenomenal.“We knew there was a huge need to support vegan travellers” says Donna Zeigfinger, owner of Green Earth Travel.“The feedback from the first three summits was so positive and encouraging. Clients and new prospects alike were thrilled to participate in such a supportive event that it was a no-brainer to carry the summit forward year after year”.From the initial summit, a private Facebook group called by the same name,“Vegan Travel Summit” was formed and now currently has over 2600 members. We regularly host live sessions on Facebook as well as informal chats and events throughout the year.This year's summit event itself will not only educate and inspire vegan travellers, it will also allow the businesses that support these travellers to connect directly with people from all across the world.“We want to continue to build a strong community of like-minded travellers. Together we share reviews, tips, places to avoid, resorts and hotels that already support vegan travellers plus the moments that changed us” says McGregor.The event isn't just virtual because of the current travel climate.“A virtual event opens the door to support vegan travellers all over the world and not just in North America.” says McGregor.“If we tried to host this in Canada, despite the fact that it is estimated that ten percent of the Canadian population identify as vegan, that number is closer to eight million globally. That is a huge number of travellers that have limited options when it comes to travel. The VTA is determined to change that.”Registration is now open at and everyone is encouraged to get their free tickets before they are sold out.The Vegan Travel Association (VTA) was created to support vegan travellers and vegan travel companies all over the world. To contact the Vegan Travel Association email us at ... or call 301 404 28927 Froude Circle Cabin John MD 20818

