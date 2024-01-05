Town Of Southbridge, MA, Extends Opengov Partnership To Digital Resident Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Town will soon have access to improved customer service, enhanced internal and public-facing communication, and the convenience of 24/7 online services.

MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wanting to provide an online permit portal to residents and eliminate paper workflows, the Town of Southbridge was looking for a modern system. In its search, it decided to expand its partnership with OpenGov , a trusted provider of software purpose-built for the public sector.Located 30 minutes from Worcester, leadership in the Town of Southbridge is always looking for ways to modernize its operations. In its hunt for a new digital services platform, it wanted a solution with efficient workflows that could provide a single, unifying document management system. Following an extensive search, it decided to adopt OpenGov Permitting & Licensing for its promise to process permits up to 4-5 times faster and help manage various application types efficiently, as well as for the strong existing partnership the Town has with the company.The adoption of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing has the potential to bring transformative changes to the Town of Southbridge's operations. The Town will soon have access to benefits such as improved customer service through faster turnaround times, enhanced internal and public-facing communication, and the convenience of 24/7 online services. Additionally, the software's in-field update capabilities and integrated online payment system promise to further help streamline permitting and licensing in the Town.The Town of Southbridge, MA joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

