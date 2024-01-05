City Of Paso Robles, CA, Poised To Elevate Asset Management With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

With OpenGov, operations will be enhanced with accurate and real-time data, powered by a sophisticated mobile application.

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Looking for a way to eliminate paper-based processes and establish a unified system for task tracking and reporting, the City of Paso Robles was on the hunt for a new system. After surveying the field it chose OpenGov , known for its efficiency, integration capabilities, and special focus on making cloud software purpose-built for local government.Located 30 minutes from San Luis Obispo, leadership in the City of Paso Robles, CA was determined to modernize their approach to asset management. In the search for a new solution, the City prioritized finding a system that would provide a mobile application, have a bi-directional GIS integration, and automate work orders and task assignments. Cartegraph Asset Management was the obvious choice, standing out for its accurate data tracking, sophisticated mobile app, and seamless integration capabilities.The City of Paso Robles will soon enjoy comprehensive asset management data and reports, and streamlined asset tracking. With OpenGov, operations will be enhanced with accurate and real-time data, powered by a sophisticated mobile application. In addition, the new system will help eliminate paperwork and manual steps. The shift promises to improve operational efficiency while also aligning with the City's commitment to innovation and sustainable management.The City of Paso Robles, CA joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing

OpenGov

email us here