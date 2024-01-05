Legalone Announces Its Prestigious Stellar Accolade Award For Legal Practitioners In China

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LegalOne Sets the Standard with the Prestigious Stellar Accolade Award Recognizing Outstanding Legal Practitioners in China

HONG KONG, SHEUNG WANG, CHINA, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hong Kong, 5th January, 2024. LegalOne, a leading provider of legal industry content recently announced the winners of LegalOne Stellar Accolade for legal practitioners in China. This honour roll serves as an illustrious recognition of the practical prowess and expertise of legal professionals and is a testament of their exceptional work and contributions within the legal and business sectors.The selection for the award-winning lawyers on the leaderboard is based on their practical skills and thorough assessment of commercial projects, encompassing a broad spectrum of transactions, dispute cases, and intellectual property matters submitted by the legal professionals. Criteria for the awards included the prestigious LegalOne Merits rating derived from the nominees' project involvement, client feedback, and other relevant practice skills. The editorial team at LegalOne conducted an independent review to determine the final list of winners.To view the full list, visit .See our list of the latest deals/cases and the ranked law firms and lawyers at . For more details, please contact us at ....About LegalOneLegalOne is an independent global research company that provides a groundbreaking unique source to senior executives, general counsel, and decision-makers by referencing evaluations and exclusive reviews of commercial deals, dispute cases, and intellectual property matters, as well as direct ratings and testimonials from clients to legal advisors. LegalOne also identifies the latest business trends, challenges and solutions by publishing high-quality industry-related reports, news, articles and correspondent columns presenting lawyers' and experts' professional opinions. With decades of experience, LegalOne delivers invaluable analytic data and critical insights to corporate counsel and business executives to help with their strategic decision processes on a local, regional and global level.Media Contact:Anita FungMedia Relations...+852 3163 7581###

