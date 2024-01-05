LEORON Institute To Host Prestigious CIPD Conference In Riyadh On AI And The Future Of The People Profession

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / --LEORON Institute, a renowned leader in professional training and development and a proud deliver partner of the CIPD, is proud to announce the upcoming CIPD Conference on February 27, 2024, at the Movenpick Hotel and Residences in Riyadh. Both the CIPD and LEORON are committed to championing better work and working lives through continued professional development, educating the world's people professionals through accredited training and support.The conference promises to be a dynamic gathering of thought leaders, industry experts, and people professionals, offering invaluable insights into the future of work and development of the workforce in KSA.Empowering Workforce Excellence: Realising Vision 2030 with a Commitment to Better Work.Keynote Address by CIPD CEO Peter Cheese:Renowned industry figure and CIPD CEO, Peter Cheese, will deliver a keynote address on "The Future of the Workplace and AI Disruption," offering strategic perspectives on navigating the evolving world of work.Executive Panel Discussions:Esteemed executives from dynamic companies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will engage in panel discussions, exploring critical topics including:.Guiding Digital Transformation.Balancing Agility and Stability in Organizational Structures.Vision 2030 Alignment.Global HR Trends.Talent Acquisition and Retention.Employee Engagement and Change ManagementVision 2030 and Beyond:The conference will delve into the vital role of L&D in contributing to Vision 2030, showcasing how the industry can actively participate in shaping the future of Saudi Arabia's workforce.Event Details:Date: February 27, 2024Venue: Movenpick Hotel and Residences, RiyadhAgendaRegistrationAbout the CIPD:The CIPD has been championing better work and working lives for over 100 years. It helps organisations thrive by focusing on their people to build stronger economies and societies. It's the professional body for HR, L&D, OD, and all people professionals – experts in people, work and change. With almost 160,000 members globally – and a growing community using its research, insights, and learning – it gives trusted advice and offers independent thought leadership. It's a leading voice in the call for good work that creates value for everyone.About LEORON Institute:LEORON is the leading corporate training and EdTech company in the EMEA region, with the most comprehensive learning and development solutions in all strategic corporate functions, including Corporate Finance, HR, Procurement and SCM, Technology, Quality, Operations and Engineering.Registration and Inquiries:For more information or to register for the conference, please visit our event website or contact our team at ....Join us at the CIPD Conference for a day of innovation, insights, and networking, as we collectively shape the future of work in Saudi Arabia.

