K’Taka Court Gives Conditional Bail To Arrested Kar Sevak

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 5 (IANS) The First Additional District Sessions Court in Hubballi has given conditional bail to the arrested Kar Sevak, Srikanth Poojari, in connection with a 31-year-old case during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

BJP Karnataka unit had launched a series of protests across the state and started campaigns condemning the arrest of Srikanth Poojari while demanding his immediate release.

Sources said Poojari will be released only on Saturday due to technical reasons. The public prosecutor had argued against the release and Sanjeev M Badaskar and team demanded his immediate release.

The prosecution had argued that accused Srikanth Poojari was absconding for 31 years and he should not be given bail.

The counsel for the accused submitted that Poojari was residing at the same address for last 40 years and had attended courts and obtained bails in cases against him and appeared before the police as well.

Srikanth Poojari was arrested on December 29, 2023 triggering a huge controversy.

Karnataka Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka on Friday said that Lord Sri Ram will never pardon Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for arresting the Kar Sevak in false cases.

“Siddaramaiah, you blatantly lied that Srikanth Poojari has 16 pending cases against him. Sri Ram will never pardon you. Among the 16 cases against Poojari, 15 have been logical concluded,” he said.

Following BJP's criticism, Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara on Friday said that he is not facing 16 cases now.

“There were 16 cases registered against Poojari but I have never said that he is facing 16 cases now,” the state's Home Minister said.

--IANS

mka/dan