Nizami Ganjavi International Centre To Hold The XI Global Baku Forum


1/5/2024 6:09:16 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Nizami Ganjavi International Centre (NGIC) will hold the XI Global Baku Forum, Azernews reports.

The event will be attended by about 400 world-renowned professionals, as well as former and current world leaders, ministers and Nobel laureates. The forum is scheduled to be held on 14-16 March 2024.

Recall that many countries and prominent international organisations were represented at the previous Global Baku Forum, which was held in March 2023.

Four presidents, two prime ministers, six speakers and ministers, heads of five UN organisations, 25 former presidents, 21 former prime ministers and deputy foreign ministers from 23 countries attended the event. The Forum was marked by the presence of 360 representatives from 61 countries.

