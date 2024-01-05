Nizami Ganjavi International Centre To Hold The XI Global Baku Forum

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Nizami Ganjavi International Centre (NGIC) will hold the XI
Global Baku Forum, Azernews reports.
The event will be attended by about 400 world-renowned
professionals, as well as former and current world leaders,
ministers and Nobel laureates. The forum is scheduled to be held on
14-16 March 2024.
Recall that many countries and prominent international
organisations were represented at the previous Global Baku Forum,
which was held in March 2023.
Four presidents, two prime ministers, six speakers and
ministers, heads of five UN organisations, 25 former presidents, 21
former prime ministers and deputy foreign ministers from 23
countries attended the event. The Forum was marked by the presence
of 360 representatives from 61 countries.
MENAFN05012024000195011045ID1107687884
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.