Yermak, Barrow Discuss Preparations For Davos Meeting On Peace Formula

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, and Timothy Barrow, National Security Adviser to the UK Prime Minister, have discussed preparations for a meeting of national security advisers and political advisers to the heads of state regarding the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

That's according to the Ukrainian president's press service , Ukrinform reports.

A phone call between the two took place on the instructions of the Ukrainian leader.

Yermak informed Barrow in detail about the consequences of Russia's recent massive attacks on Ukrainian cities and villages during the New Year holidays. He emphasized that dozens of Ukrainians had been killed and more than 150 wounded by these terrorist attacks.

Both parties agreed on the importance of bolstering Ukraine's air defense, which could be facilitated, in particular, by the United Kingdom.

Yermak also noted the productive work of the Ukrainian and British teams on the agreement on security commitments for Ukraine, as envisaged by the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine approved by the G7 countries at a summit in Vilnius.

Yermak thanked the government and people of the United Kingdom for all the defense assistance provided to Ukraine and their leadership in supporting the country in the fight for freedom, democracy and security in Europe.

The meeting of national security advisers and political advisers to the heads of state on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula is due to take place in Davos in January.