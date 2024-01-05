No Faith Oppression, But Rather Freedom, Aid - Azerbaijan's Chief Rabbi Of Ashkenazi Jews

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. There are no
problems with religious freedom in Azerbaijan; there is both
freedom and support, Chief Rabbi of Ashkenazi Jews of Azerbaijan
Shneor Segal told Trend .
"I've been wearing religious attire in Azerbaijan for 13 years
and have never felt threatened or uneasy about it. I follow all of
the rules of my religion. Azerbaijan has excellent conditions for
Jews. The country has a Jewish community, and synagogues are
operational. Azerbaijan does not only have religious freedom. In
Azerbaijan, the Jewish community is given state support to practice
their religion freely. In other words, we are not constrained; we
have both freedom and assistance," the chief rabbi said.
"When we address religious issues to the government, the State
Committee for Work with Religious Associations, or any ministry,
they are always attentive to us, sit with us, listen to us, and try
to find a solution for the Jewish community of Azerbaijan to live
according to all Jewish canons. We are supported and assisted in
all areas. This is not merely governmental policy; it is also the
Azerbaijani people's ideals," he added.
Shneor Segal named several examples of how tolerant and
respectful Azerbaijan is towards religious norms.
"Jewish cuisine is separated into two categories according to
Jewish law: dairy and meat. Separate utensils and sinks are
required for dairy and meat. I notified the landlord about this
when I first rented an apartment in Baku. He instantly set up all
of the requirements for me and refused to take any further money
from me in exchange. This is a clear example of the Azerbaijani
people's attitude toward religious leaders of any faith. As Jews,
we are aware of this," he said.
"During the holiday of Sukkot, we are free to build a hut where
we live in Azerbaijan, while rabbis in other countries have to go
to the synagogue for this. In Azerbaijan, we are not only given the
opportunity to fully celebrate this holiday according to all the
Jewish rules, but they also help us to build huts. Jews who were
born in Azerbaijan can also say how comfortable they feel in this
country," he concluded.
