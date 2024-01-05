Arab League Urges Washington To Halt Israeli Occupation Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmad Abul-Gheit on Friday called on the U.S. to shoulder its due responsibilities by pressing the Israeli occupation to stop the military aggression on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Abul-Gheit made the call while meeting with visiting U.S. senators on the latest developments of the Palestinian territory, the Cairo-based bloc said in a press release.

"Israeli practices are considered to be patterns of collective punishment that amount to war crimes and break international humanitarian law," he warned.

He underlined that it is essential to put the bi-state approach in place in an earnest and genuine manner in order to put an end to the long-lasting conflict.

The Arab bloc's chief, further, asked the visiting U.S. senators to seek to make their country put leverage on the Israeli occupation to halt the war machine in the Palestinian enclave. (end)

