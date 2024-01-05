Global Precision Surgery Technological Advances And Market Growth Opportunities Report 2023 Featuring Asensus Surgical, Augmedics, And CMR Surgical

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Surgery: Technological Advances and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This study highlights the advanced surgery visualization technologies, robotic instrumentation, and haptic feedback mechanisms used in precision surgery. With a global market scope, the report examines the factors that drive or limit market growth.
Advanced visualization and robotic tools during the pre-operative and intraoperative phases of a procedure allow surgeons to identify and localize targets so that they can navigate and perform complex surgeries with precision, minimizing invasiveness, improving recovery times, and lowering the risk of post-procedure complications.
Questions this study answers:
What strategic imperatives affect this industry? What are the different visualization technologies and their utility? Which types of haptic feedback mechanisms are offered? What are the different robotic surgical instruments? What technologies have leading industry participants deployed, and what are their technology readiness levels? What are the trends for funding and patent evaluations in this space? What growth opportunities exist in the field of precision surgery?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Strategic Imperative Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Precision Surgery Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine Research Methodology
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis Limitations of Traditional Surgical Methods The Importance of Precision Surgery Segmentation Growth Drivers Growth Restraints
3. Technology Analysis: Advanced Surgery Visualization
Advanced Surgery Visualization: Overview Advanced Surgery Visualization: Advantages, Challenges, and Recommendations Advanced Surgery Visualization: Examples Technology Analysis: Robotic Instrumentation Robotic Instrumentation: Overview Robotic Instrumentation: Advantages, Challenges, and Recommendations Robotic Instrumentation: Examples Technology Analysis: Sensor-Enabled Haptic Feedback Sensor-Enabled Haptic Feedback: Overview Sensor-Enabled Haptic Feedback: Advantages, Challenges, and Recommendations Sensor-Enabled Haptic Feedback: Examples
4. Case Studies
Case Study 1: Asensus Surgical, Inc. Case Study 2: CMR Surgical Ltd. Case Study 3: Augmedics, Inc.
5. Assessment of Industry Trends
Precision Surgery: Partnerships Analysis Government and Private Funding for Precision Surgery Activities of Major Players Developing Precision Surgery Systems Patent Analysis for Precision Surgery Precision Surgery: Key Patents
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Strategic Partnerships with Specialized Sensor Technology Companies Growth Opportunity 2: Use of an AI-Based Surgical Video Capture Feature Growth Opportunity 3: Deployment of Training Programs
7. Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Asensus Surgical, Inc. Augmedics, Inc. CMR Surgical Ltd.
