ASHTON WOODS USA L.L.C. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALPHARETTA, GA, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashton Woods USA L.L.C. (the“Company”) announced today that the Company's Quarterly Report for the fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2023 (the“Quarterly Report”) is expected to be posted on the Company's website on or before Thursday, January 11, 2024. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 11:00 AM EST for the purpose of discussing the Quarterly Report and the Company's operating results for the fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2023.

Please use the following call-in number if you plan to dial into our quarterly investor conference call:

Call-in Number: (800) 245-3047

(203) 518-9765

Conference ID: AWHQ224

There will be an operator who will ask for your name and company name. Please call in a few minutes early, if possible, to give the operator time to get everyone logged in. A replay of the call will be posted on the Company's website by Monday, January 15, 2024, and will be available for 31 days.

ABOUT ASHTON WOODS / STARLIGHT HOMES:

Ashton Woods is the nation's largest private homebuilder* and was recently named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine. The company markets its homes through its two award-winning brands, Ashton Woods Homes and Starlight Homes. The Ashton Woods brand is known for designing thoughtfully curated and inspired homes. The company's industry-leading experience at The Studio and with AW Collections results in exceptional design and special designer touches in every Ashton Woods home. The Starlight Homes brand is known for building more affordable homes specifically for the first-time homebuyer, as well as the move-down buyer, with well-executed designs and quality finishes for buyers looking to make the dream of home ownership a reality. The company's commitment to innovation and continually evolving to meet the needs of the market is a key reason it is one of the most celebrated homebuilders in the nation, winning numerous national and local industry awards in product design, community design, architecture, merchandising, sales, marketing, and customer service.

* According to Home Builder Executive based on calendar year 2022 closings.

CONTACT: Zachary R. Sawyer, Chief Financial Officer Ashton Woods Homes 678.987.0010 ...