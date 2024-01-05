4Th Edition Of Tangentia Open Technology Summit To Be Held In New Delhi

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tangentia Open Technology Summit 2024

Tangentia announces the 4th edition of the Tangentia Open Technology Summit,to take place on Feb 9th, 2024, at the prestigious ITC Grand in New Delhi.

NEW DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New Delhi, India – January 5, 2024 – Tangentia Inc. is delighted to announce the much-anticipated 4th edition of the Tangentia Open Technology Summit , scheduled to take place on February 9th, 2024, at the prestigious ITC Grand in New Delhi, India.In a unique fusion of business and leisure, the Tangentia Open Technology Summit offers attendees the opportunity to engage in both a cutting-edge Technology Summit and a captivating golfing experience.The Technology Summit, an integral part of the event, aims to delve into the evolving landscape of the automation industry. This year's discussions will spotlight the burgeoning demand for virtual workforce solutions and the ever-growing advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and cognitive computing. Attendees will have the chance to collaborate, share insights, and partake in thought-provoking conversations with industry pioneers and peers.The event's agenda promises a seamless blend of knowledge-sharing and networking opportunities:10:00 am – 12:00 pm: Registrations and Welcome10:30 am: Breakfast and Networking11:30 am: Technology Summit – Session 11:00 pm: Lunch and Networking1:30 pm: Panel Discussion2:30 pm: Driving Range, Putting Practice & 9-hole Golf5:00 pm: Cocktails and Prize GiveawaysAttendees are encouraged to team up with industry experts, fostering collaborations that transcend conventional boundaries and drive innovation forward.Vijay Thomas, CEO of Tangentia Inc., expressed his enthusiasm, stating,“We are thrilled to bring together leading minds in technology and business at the Tangentia Open Technology Summit. This event not only provides a platform for knowledge exchange but also offers a unique opportunity for networking against the picturesque backdrop of the Tangentia Open Golf Tournament.”Join Tangentia Inc. on February 9th, 2024, at the ITC Grand, New Delhi, for a day filled with insights, connections, and the perfect blend of technology and leisure.REGISTER NOW>>>For media inquiries, please contact:Daryl Vaz...7020377137For event registrations and details, visit .About Tangentia Inc.:Tangentia Inc. is a leading digital transformation and automation solutions provider, empowering businesses globally through innovative technologies and expert consultation. With a commitment to driving sustainable growth, Tangentia continues to be at the forefront of the industry, delivering cutting-edge solutions that redefine business landscapes.Website:

