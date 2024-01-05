(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt Cards and Payments - Opportunities and Risks to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Egyptian cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, mobile wallets, credit transfers, cards, direct debits and cheques during the review-period (2019-23e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2023e-27). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together the research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

To boost financial inclusion and promote debit card usage, in April 2023, the central bank mandated banks to provide accounts with no minimum deposits and fees, including a free debit card. For example, Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait offers financial inclusion accounts called Sohoula and Bedaya (for freelancers) with no account opening fees, no minimum balance requirements, and free debit cards.

The IPN instant fund transfer system was launched in March 2022 by the Central Bank of Egypt. It allows users to make instant payments 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year with a transaction limit of EGP70,000 ($2,827.42). More than 27 partner banks within Egypt participate in IPN. The system enables account-to-account transfers between customers of participating banks. Transfers can be initiated via multiple channels, including internet and mobile banking. It also allows fund transfers to bank accounts, mobile wallets, Meeza cards, and payment cards. The growing popularity of buy now pay later (BNPL) solutions poses a threat to the credit card market. Rising inflation has led many consumers to opt for BNPL services, which provide payments in easy installments even for low-value transactions. In September 2022, BNPL services provider Tabby was launched in Egypt. Tabby's Split in 4 service enables shoppers to split purchases into four interest-free payments at both online and offline stores. Meanwhile, online shopping site Jumia is planning to launch its BNPL service in the country.

Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the Egyptian cards and payments industry and each market within it.

Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the Egyptian cards and payments industry.

Assess the competitive dynamics in the Egyptian cards and payments industry.

Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in Egypt. Gain insights into key regulations governing the Egyptian cards and payments industry.

Market Overview

Payment Instruments

Card-Based Payments

Ecommerce Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovations

Job Analysis

Payment Infrastructure and Regulation Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



National Bank of Egypt

Bank Misr

QNB ALAHLI

CIB

Arab African International Bank

Intesa Sanpaolo

Credit Agricole

HSBC

Attijariwafa Bank

Mastercard

Meeza

Visa 123 Network

