Aver And Bosch Team Up To Provide Premium Audio & Video Solutions

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of education technology and Pro AV solutions, has partnered with Bosch, a leading global supplier of conference technology and services, to develop a seamless audiovisual solution for streaming everything from conferences to training sessions. The two technology leaders collaborated to ensure that AVer's premium Pro AV cameras pair perfectly with Bosch's Conference and Discussion Systems to help you deliver fully interactive, highly engaging streams.

“This collaboration holds profound importance for our business and customers alike, offering a seamless integration of AVer's cameras with Bosch's Conference Systems. This synergy not only enhances our product offerings but also sets a new benchmark for business efficiency and customer satisfaction in the European market." - Rene Buhay, SVP Sales & Marketing at AVer Europe

Bosch's conference solutions - including the CCS 1000 D Digital Discussion System, the DICENTIS Wireless Conference System, and the DICENTIS Conference System - provide powerful audio pickup and processing, as well as security for protecting your sensitive data. On the video side, AVer's PTZ300(N) and PTZ300U(N)V2 Series Professional PTZ cameras provide high quality imaging with super-low latency and silky smooth PTZ movement. The live video feed shows the active speaker on monitors while the PTZ camera position, which is stored in the PTZ camera, is triggered by the conference system over the IP-based ONVIF Profile S protocol.

“Our collaboration with Bosch marks a breakthrough in AV innovation. The integration of AVer PTZ cameras with Bosch's Discussion and Conference Systems offers a user-friendly solution with 30X zoom, proven integration, and premium audio, redefining excellence in streaming for our customers worldwide." - Jose Rincon, Head of Product Management at AVer Europe

The end-to-end solutions these product combinations create are an immediate upgrade (or an optimal industry entry point) due to the following features:

.Proven integration: AVer's Pro AV solutions integrate seamlessly with the CCS 1000 D Digital Discussion System and the DICENTIS Conference System via ONVIF Profile S.

.Conference Systems from Bosch are highly secure and are extremely versatile. They offer solutions for different application areas, from small local events to giant international summits.

.Intuitive system setup: You don't need a team of IT experts to install the system thanks to simple LAN, HDMI, USB, and IP connections.

.Extreme detail: Up to 30X zoom from AVer's PTZ cameras gives you the ability to make auditoriums feel intimate and get up close and personal with products or presentation materials.

.Audio Expertise: Bosch's premium audio system ensures you're always heard loud and clear, while advanced noise suppression and support for up to 100 interpretation languages make certain you're always understood.

“We're excited about this Bosch-AVer partnership aimed at improving streaming and remote collaboration for our users,” said Ruud Michiels, Bosch Building Technologies, Product Variants & Integration Partner Program.“The Integration Partner Program unlocks new opportunities to build solutions that will amaze our customers”.



About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent technological solutions to harness the power of visual communications for business and education. With over 20 years of research, development and manufacturing excellence AVer holds numerous international design, innovation, application, and service awards for exceptional product usability, reliability and customer satisfaction.

About Bosch Security and Safety Systems

The Bosch division Building Technologies is a leading global supplier of security, safety, and communications products and systems. In selected countries Bosch offers solutions and services for building security, energy efficiency and building automation. About 10,900 associates generated sales of 2.5 billion euros in 2022. Protecting lives, buildings and assets is the major aim. The product portfolio includes video security, intrusion detection, fire detection and voice evacuation systems as well as access control and management systems. Professional audio and conference systems for communication of voice, sound and music complete the range. Building Technologies develops and manufactures in its own plants in Europe, Americas and Asia.

