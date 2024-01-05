Death Toll Reaches 92 Due To Japan Quake

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 5 (Petra)-- - The number of fatalities from the recent 7.6-magnitude earthquake in Japan has risen to 92, according to authorities on Friday. There are still 242 people unaccounted for, and there is rapidly running out of hope for further survivors.Wajima and Suzu, two of the hardest-hit towns in Ishikawa prefecture, are dealing with a large number of unaccounted-for deaths following the earthquake's devastation to many residential buildings.Despite the critical 72-hour period passing, making survivor rescues increasingly challenging, ongoing efforts persist.