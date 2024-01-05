Arab Parliament Union Decries Israeli Occupation Remarks On Gazans' Transfer

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- The Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union on Friday denounced recent comments by two Israeli occupation ministers, in which they had called for the forced displacement of the population of the Gaza Strip.

"These racist statements reflect the identity of the Israeli colonizer, breach of Palestinian rights, and disrespect for international charters, norms and conventions," the union said in a press release.

It, further, decried the expulsion or displacement of civilians at times of war and conflicts as being a war crime.

The union, therefore, called on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and all international and humanitarian organizations to keep pressing the Israeli occupation to observe international legitimacy resolutions and international consensus, and to provide protection for the defenseless Palestinian people.

The Israeli occupation's insistence on pursuing "the law of the jungle" would only throw the entire region into further violence, it warned. (end)











