Ambassador Of Belarus Vyacheslav Bril Meets The Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Nigeria

On January 3, 2024 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Vyacheslav Bril, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar.



During the meeting promising areas of mutually beneficial cooperation between Belarus and Nigeria in the field of agriculture, industry, and education, as well as mutual support within international organizations were discussed.

The parties discussed the current situation of inter-MFA interaction and also announced readiness to hold the bilateral events at the ministries' level.

The sides agreed on specific steps regarding the formation of a legal framework for bilateral cooperation.



