National Investment And Infrastructure Fund Limited Appoints Mr. Sanjiv Aggarwal As Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 5th January, 2024, Bengaluru: National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited ("NIIFL"), a collaborative investment platform for international and Indian investors, anchored by the Government of India, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed, Mr. Sanjiv Aggarwal as Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of NIIFL.



The appointment follows a search process, conducted by NIIFL's Board of Directors.



Mr. Aggarwal has significant experience in the infrastructure and energy sectors. He joined Actis, a leading global investor in sustainable infrastructure, in 2008, where he became a partner in 2010. He has till recently been responsible for Actis' energy investments in Asia including India. Before joining Actis, Mr. Aggarwal worked with Citigroup and ANZ Investment Bank in the Indian energy and infrastructure sectors.



Reflecting on his appointment, Mr. Aggarwal said, "I am privileged to have the opportunity to guide NIIFL at such an exciting time in the company's journey with its unique positioning in India and its growth potential. I am committed to building on NIIFL's strong track record and look forward to working with NIIFL's talented team to invest in India's very strong growth story and create value for our stakeholders."



Mr. Aggarwal's appointment will be effective in February 2024, and he succeeds Mr. Rajiv Dhar, who has served as interim CEO & MD since May 2023. The Board of Directors of NIIFL extends its gratitude to Mr. Dhar for his exceptional leadership during his interim term. His contributions have been fundamental in maintaining the continuity and success of NIIFL's operations. Under his leadership, NIIFL made significant strides, launching its first bilateral fund, the India-Japan Fund with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), collaborating with the U.S. government on a multi-billion dollar green transition fund, and paving the strategy for successor funds.



The Board welcomes Mr Aggarwal in his new role and looks forward to steering NIIFL into a new era of innovation and growth.



About National Investment and Infrastructure Fund



National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited (NIIFL) is a collaborative investment platform for international and Indian investors, anchored by the Government of India, which manages funds with investments in different asset classes and diversified sectors that generate attractive risk-adjusted returns. NIIFL manages around $5 billion of equity capital commitments across its four funds - Master Fund, Fund of Funds, Strategic Opportunities Fund, and India-Japan Fund, each with a distinct investment strategy committed to support the country's growth needs.

