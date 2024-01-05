Turkmenistan Debuts Passenger Flights To Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 5. Turkmenistan will launch the first passenger flight on the Ashgabat - Abu Dhabi - Ashgabat route on January 5 this year, Trend reports.

According to the official source, this was announced at a working meeting held with the participation of individual Deputy Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers and a number of other leaders within the framework of the working visit of Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the UAE.

During the meeting, issues of enhancing cooperation in the transport sector and the effective use of Turkmenistan's transport and transit potential in the directions of the East-West and North-South routes were also considered.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the People's Council Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a working visit to the UAE and discussed a wide range of issues of cooperation, including transport.