Turkmenistan Debuts Passenger Flights To Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 5. Turkmenistan
will launch the first passenger flight on the Ashgabat - Abu Dhabi
- Ashgabat route on January 5 this year, Trend reports.
According to the official source, this was announced at a
working meeting held with the participation of individual Deputy
Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers and a number of other leaders
within the framework of the working visit of Chairman of the
People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the
UAE.
During the meeting, issues of enhancing cooperation in the
transport sector and the effective use of Turkmenistan's transport
and transit potential in the directions of the East-West and
North-South routes were also considered.
Meanwhile, Chairman of the People's Council Gurbanguly
Berdimuhamedov met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al
Nahyan during a working visit to the UAE and discussed a wide range
of issues of cooperation, including transport.
