Azerbaijani SBS Comes Out With Number Of Wanted Detainees Last Month

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. Azerbaijan
detained 404 wanted persons at the state border of the Republic in
December 2023, said the press center of the State Border Service
(SBS) of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
As a result of measures to counter crime, law enforcement
agencies of Azerbaijan detained and handed over to the relevant
authorities 404 wanted persons. In line with that, 419 persons were
banned from leaving the country and 16 persons were banned from
entering.
