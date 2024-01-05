Azerbaijani SBS Comes Out With Number Of Wanted Detainees Last Month

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. Azerbaijan detained 404 wanted persons at the state border of the Republic in December 2023, said the press center of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

As a result of measures to counter crime, law enforcement agencies of Azerbaijan detained and handed over to the relevant authorities 404 wanted persons. In line with that, 419 persons were banned from leaving the country and 16 persons were banned from entering.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel