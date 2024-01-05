               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani SBS Comes Out With Number Of Wanted Detainees Last Month


1/5/2024 5:17:44 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. Azerbaijan detained 404 wanted persons at the state border of the Republic in December 2023, said the press center of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

As a result of measures to counter crime, law enforcement agencies of Azerbaijan detained and handed over to the relevant authorities 404 wanted persons. In line with that, 419 persons were banned from leaving the country and 16 persons were banned from entering.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN05012024000187011040ID1107687790

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search