Replete Bootlegs Uncovered By Azerbaijani State Border Service Last Month

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. As a result of measures to counter the illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs, a total of 155 kilograms, 280 grams of drugs, and 100 tablets considered potent narcotics have been detected and seized from circulation, said the press center of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

As a result of measures to counter smuggling activities, contraband worth 2,357,830 million manat or $1.38 million, was detained, including narcotic drugs, pneumatic guns, tear gas cylinders, cartridges for hunting rifles, alcoholic beverages, medicines of various names, tobacco products, and a large number of pyrotechnics.

