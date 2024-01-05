Replete Bootlegs Uncovered By Azerbaijani State Border Service Last Month

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. As a result of
measures to counter the illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs, a
total of 155 kilograms, 280 grams of drugs, and 100 tablets
considered potent narcotics have been detected and seized from
circulation, said the press center of the State Border Service of
the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
As a result of measures to counter smuggling activities,
contraband worth 2,357,830 million manat or $1.38 million, was
detained, including narcotic drugs, pneumatic guns, tear gas
cylinders, cartridges for hunting rifles, alcoholic beverages,
medicines of various names, tobacco products, and a large number of
pyrotechnics.
