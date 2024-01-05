Tajikistan,Türkiye Weigh Up Co-Op In Public Finance Management System

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 5. Tajikistan and Türkiye discussed collaboration matters regarding the implementation of reforms in the public finance management system, particularly in the education and healthcare sectors, within the framework of cooperation with the World Health Organization and the World Bank, Trend reports.

According to Tajikistan's Ministry of Finance, the issues were deliberated during a meeting in Türkiye's Ankara between Tajikistan's Minister of Finance Kahhorzoda Fayziddin Sattor and the Minister of Treasury and Finance of Türkiye, Mehmet Simsek.

The meeting covered topics concerning cooperation in digitizing public service systems, promoting non-cash payments, electronic payment systems in government, and aspects related to managing public finances.

It was noted that such meetings would facilitate the exchange of experiences between the two government bodies to implement the Public Finance Management Strategy of Tajikistan until 2030.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides expressed readiness to expand mutually beneficial cooperation between the Ministry of Finance of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Treasury and Finance of Türkiye.

