Tajikistan,Türkiye Weigh Up Co-Op In Public Finance Management System

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 5. Tajikistan and
Türkiye discussed collaboration matters regarding the
implementation of reforms in the public finance management system,
particularly in the education and healthcare sectors, within the
framework of cooperation with the World Health Organization and the
World Bank, Trend reports.
According to Tajikistan's Ministry of Finance, the issues were
deliberated during a meeting in Türkiye's Ankara between
Tajikistan's Minister of Finance Kahhorzoda Fayziddin Sattor and
the Minister of Treasury and Finance of Türkiye, Mehmet Simsek.
The meeting covered topics concerning cooperation in digitizing
public service systems, promoting non-cash payments, electronic
payment systems in government, and aspects related to managing
public finances.
It was noted that such meetings would facilitate the exchange of
experiences between the two government bodies to implement the
Public Finance Management Strategy of Tajikistan until 2030.
At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides expressed readiness
to expand mutually beneficial cooperation between the Ministry of
Finance of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Treasury and Finance of
Türkiye.
