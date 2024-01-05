Ministries Of Finance Of Tajikistan And Türkiye Sign Mou For Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 5. The Ministry of Treasury and Finance of Türkiye and the Ministry of Finance of Tajikistan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in the field of economics and finance, Trend reports.

According to Tajikistan's Ministry of Finance, the document was signed by Tajikistan's Minister of Finance, Kahhorzoda Fayziddin Sattor, and Türkiye's Minister of Treasury and Finance, Mehmet Simsek, in Ankara.

This regulatory measure will further facilitate the expansion of cooperation between Tajikistan's Ministry of Finance and Türkiye Ministry of Treasury and Finance in enhancing the efficiency of managing public finances.

During the meeting in Ankara, the ministers also discussed cooperation aspects for implementing reforms in the public finance management system. Specifically, they focused on sectors such as education and healthcare in collaboration with the World Health Organization and the World Bank.

Additionally, they covered topics including the digitization of government service systems, the advancement of non-cash transactions, electronic payment systems in government, and issues related to managing public finances.

