Ministries Of Finance Of Tajikistan And Türkiye Sign Mou For Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 5. The Ministry
of Treasury and Finance of Türkiye and the Ministry of Finance of
Tajikistan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for
cooperation in the field of economics and finance, Trend reports.
According to Tajikistan's Ministry of Finance, the document was
signed by Tajikistan's Minister of Finance, Kahhorzoda Fayziddin
Sattor, and Türkiye's Minister of Treasury and Finance, Mehmet
Simsek, in Ankara.
This regulatory measure will further facilitate the expansion of
cooperation between Tajikistan's Ministry of Finance and Türkiye
Ministry of Treasury and Finance in enhancing the efficiency of
managing public finances.
During the meeting in Ankara, the ministers also discussed
cooperation aspects for implementing reforms in the public finance
management system. Specifically, they focused on sectors such as
education and healthcare in collaboration with the World Health
Organization and the World Bank.
Additionally, they covered topics including the digitization of
government service systems, the advancement of non-cash
transactions, electronic payment systems in government, and issues
related to managing public finances.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN05012024000187011040ID1107687787
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.